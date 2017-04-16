A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Cue the "can't keep my hands to myself" lyrics. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd looked smitten at day two of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 15.

The couple, who started dating in January, were spotted kissing and hugging at the star-studded annual music festival, seemingly without a care in the world that fans were snapping pictures to share on social media.

Gomez, 24, looked gorgeous in a baby blue floral summer dress and a matching scarf, while The Weeknd, 27, sported a navy plaid button-down shirt and ripped jeans. The duo coordinated with similar gold-framed sunglasses and white sneakers.

The "It Ain't Me" songstress shared a rare picture with the Canadian crooner on her Instagram account. In the cute snap, which has already garnered more than 5.3 million likes, she smiles for the camera and holds her beau's arm as he lovingly wraps it around her neck.

Later in the evening, The Weeknd hit the stage at Coachella as a surprise guest during rapper Nav's set.

"She wants the world to know they're together," a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Gomez and the "Starboy" singer's romance. "She only does that when she's really dating someone."

