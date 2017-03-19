Noam Galai/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Just keep swimming, guys! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went on a romantic date to Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in his hometown of Toronto on Sunday, March 19.



The "Party Monster" singer, 27, shared a series of videos and photos from the outing on his Instagram Story. In one Boomerang clip, his girlfriend, 24, sits on the floor and gazes up at a number of jellyfish as they swim in a larger-than-life tank.

The Weeknd/Instagram

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) also posted a photo of himself watching the jellyfish on his regular Instagram feed. He captioned the colorful shot with a wave emoji.

🌊 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Several witnesses took to social media to share their encounters with the couple at the aquarium. "JUST SAW THE WEEKEND [sic] AND SELENA GOMEZ DOWNTOWN YOOOOOOOO WTF," one fan tweeted. Another Twitter user shared a video of the stars leaving the aquatic venue and getting into a black SUV.



Since going public with their relationship in January, Gomez and The Weeknd have traveled across the globe, visiting cities including Florence, Paris and Amsterdam. Last week, on Thursday, March 16, they were photographed packing on the PDA while shopping in Toronto. That same day, they had lunch at The Thompson and enjoyed a private screening of Get Out.



"They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together," a source previously told Us Weekly of how the couple's romance began. "Their chemistry was off the charts and she's really into him."



