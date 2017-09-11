Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Couple goals! Not only did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd pack on PDA while attending Harper’s Bazaar event Celebrating Icons by Carine Roitfeld at the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 8, Gomez also wore his clothes.



The “Starboy” singer, 27, who performed at the party and is featured on the cover of the September issue of the magazine, posted a photo of the 25-year-old singer sporting his black and sparkly silver jacket later in the evening.



Courtesy of The Weeknd/Instagram

In an Instagram story shared by The Weeknd, the “Fetish” singer strikes a pose in an all-black ensemble, including her boyfriend’s jacket. In the mirror’s reflection, you can see her man (who’s real name is Abel Tesfaye) squatting down to get the perfect shot of his ladylove.



After the star-studded New York Fashion Week party, their night wasn’t over. The happy couple caught a midnight showing of IT at Cinema Cinépolis. A source exclusively tells Us, "Selena did a quick change into all black and headed to the movie. They left the theatre at almost 3 a.m."



Gomez has been getting serious with the singer since they first began dating in January, and even recently moved into a New York City apartment together while she films a Woody Allen movie, according to ET Online. A source says the lovebirds are temporarily living in a “low-rise luxury building” in Greenwich Village.



“They’ve both been very gracious to the neighbors and seem very happy with their living arrangement,” a source tells ET.

"I'm the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl," Gomez gushed on Power 96.5 FM in May. "I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It's just how I operate."

