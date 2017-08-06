Babyville! Serena Williams had a 1950’s-themed baby shower on Saturday, August 5, and many of her celebrity friends were there to shower her with lots of love.

The fete, which was held at Nick’s 50's Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida, was attended by the tennis star’s closest friends, including Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Ciara.

The glowing mom-to-be looked fabulous while dressed in '50s garb, wearing black-and-white saddle shoes and a yellow poodle skirt. Her hair was held back by a red bandana and she wore a set of pearls to complete the look.

Williams’ guests also got into the theme: Longoria wore a red-and-black polka dot dress and a high ponytail, while Ciara wore a gray poodle skirt with a pink poodle on the side. Anthony and Rowland wore checkered tops with bandanas and sunglasses. Williams’ sister, Venus Williams, also dressed to impress by wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress, and a red hat to match her red shoes.

The ladies took full advantage of the nostalgic props nearby, posing for various photos in front of a red vintage pickup truck and a red jukebox, and then sharing the shots with the hashtag #ShakeRattleandRoll2017.

The tennis star, 35, is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Williams accidentally announced she was pregnant in April by sharing what was meant to be a private photo of her baby bump publicly on Snapchat. They have yet to find out whether they’re having a boy or girl, but Ohanian revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the couple has a “hunch” that Williams will deliver a baby girl.

"She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ...only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” the internet entrepreneur explained to Kimmel on August 1.

The couple got engaged in December 2016 after more than a year of dating.

