Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Says She Has 'the Biggest Heart'

His bride-to-be! Serena Williams' fiance, Alexis Ohanian, had the sweetest things to say about her as the couple attended the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1.

"She has the biggest heart," the Reddit cofounder told Humans of New York. "Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last month, the tennis superstar, 35, accidentally revealed via Snapchat that she was 20 weeks pregnant with their first child. "I was on vacation, taking time for myself, and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking a picture every week," she explained during a TED conference in Vancouver on April 25. "I've been just saving it, but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button ... and 30 minutes later, I'd missed four calls. So I picked it up and realized, 'Oh no.'"

Williams and Ohanian, who are waiting to find out the sex of their baby, began dating in 2015. In July 2016, the fashion designer said during Vogue's 73 Questions that her favorite app is Reddit.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!