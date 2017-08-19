Lucky lady! Serena WIlliam’s fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, had to make a late-night cravings dash for the pregnant athlete — and he documented the hilarious experience for his social media followers.

I was told there would be late-night cravings. 😒😒😒 🌽🥒🥕 A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Feigning bewilderment, the daddy-to-be walks around a supermarket and says, “All right, it’s a Friday night. I’m at Publix going shopping because my fianceé has cravings.”

“I was told there would be cravings, but I was not it told it would be these,“ he continued, before holding up a bunch of vegetables. “Zucchini, asparagus and what’s this one called again? Artichoke. There we go.”

“Really? These, these are her cravings right now?!” the Reddit cofounder asked before adding, “It’s amazing.”

The tennis star is enjoying her pregnancy and all the changes that come along with it: she showed off her baby bump, posing nude for the August issue of Vanity Fair, and has been documenting her experiences on social media.

The Wimbledon winner, 35, also celebrated the impending birth of her first child at a ‘50s-themed baby shower on August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, alongside sister Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Williams accidentally announced she was expecting in April by sharing what was meant to be a private photo of her baby bump publicly on Snapchat. The couple got engaged in December 2016.

