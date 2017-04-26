Oops! It turns out Serena Williams wasn't quite ready to share her pregnancy news with the world.

The tennis pro posted a photo of herself to Snapchat on April 19, showing off her tiny baby bump and announcing she was “20 weeks” pregnant, but she’s admitted she uploaded the swimsuit selfie by mistake.

Speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 25, Williams told Gayle King: “On social media you press the wrong button and…30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’”

The 35-year-old mom-to-be said she’d taken the photo to privately document her pregnancy.

“I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm getting.”

“I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped."

Not that she planned to keep her baby news a secret for much longer anyway.

“It was a good moment,” she said. “I was only going to wait 5 or 6 more days.”

Williams is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

She laughed when King joked that she was shocked Williams ended up engaged to a “nerdy geek,” but explained why he’s the man for her.

“I never felt pressured to get married, and I can’t say I’m the marrying type of person. I love my life, I love my freedom, and I love my career. I always felt I didn’t want anything to interfere with that.”

“But really, he’s very loving and he’s very kind. He’s very considerate.”

