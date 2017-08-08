Shannen Doherty Reveals ‘Sexy Parisian’ Haircut After Chemo

A brand new look! Shannen Doherty debuted a sexy new haircut amid her recovery from breast cancer on Monday, August 7.



In the pic, the 46-year-old actress glows as she shows off her new ‘do while posing with her hairstylist and friend Anh Co Tran.

“Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy,” the Beverly Hills, 90201 alum captioned the post.

She added: “Thank you @anhcotran for the "sexy Parisian" cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again. ❤️❤️❤️”

Doherty, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, previously shaved her head before undergoing chemotherapy treatments in July 2016. “Cupcake pan, chocolates and a razor stay tuned,” the star captioned a photo of the razor she used at the time.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the actress announced in April that her cancer was in remission.

"Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," the Charmed alum wrote via Instagram at the time. "What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

Doherty continued: "In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer."

