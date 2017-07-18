Counting her blessings. Shannen Doherty shared an adorable selfie with a pet monkey amid her cancer remission on Monday, July 17.



In the snap, Doherty, 46, looks peaceful, grinning for the camera with a rescue monkey nestled on her shoulder.

“Just me and a monkey. Not a day goes by that I don't feel blessed. This monkey was abandoned by its mom. He now lives at a sanctuary,” the former Beverly Hills, 90201 star captioned the selfie.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the actress announced on April 28 that she was in remission following a battle with breast cancer.

"Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," the Charmed alum wrote via Instagram at the time. "What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

Doherty continued: "In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer."

The star was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and completed her chemotherapy treatments in February.

Doherty opened by about her health while attending the Hope & Wellness Foundation’s first Gratitude Gala in Los Angeles on March 4.

“I feel great. I mean, I feel good, I’m super-positive, I’m happy with where I’m at right now,” the Mallrats actor told Us Weekly at the time. “Cancer, for me, as hard as it is, has been a blessing. It has changed who I am as a human being forever. It’s altered my life in ways I can’t even speak of.”



In a speech given to gala attendees, Doherty revealed how rescue animals helped her stay positive during her battle."Cancer can be isolating and depressing, can be all-consuming. Cancer can overwhelm your life," she told the audience. "Seeing animals being rescued touched my heart and they renew my determination to dig deep and continue my own personal fight. I wonder how I would fare faced with such death and cruelty. … [Animals] encouraged me to face adversity with the same strength and grace that they display in the face of destruction."

