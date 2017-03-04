Shannen Doherty is a fighter. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress worked up a sweat during an impressive dance workout on Friday, March 3, just one week after finishing chemo.



“This is one way to spend your Friday…. new routine Neda came up with today. She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer,” Doherty, 45, captioned the Instagram video in which she breaks it down to the tune of Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”

This is one way to spend your Friday.... new routine Neda came up with today. She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Her workout comes just days after she revealed via Instagram that she’s finished chemotherapy two years after being diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

“#fbf to this morning. Oct7,2016... not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know... I'm waiting with you. #cancerslayer 🎀,” she wrote alongside a flashback photo of herself in bed on Friday, February 24.



The actress has been vocal about her battle with cancer since she first revealed her diagnosis in August 2015. She underwent a mastectomy and then chemotherapy, beginning radiation treatment this past November.

“I think what’s beautiful and hard and interesting about cancer is that it tears you down and builds you, and tears you down and builds you,” Doherty told Chelsea Handler during an emotional October 2016 interview. “It remakes you so many different times. The person I thought I was supposed to be or was going to be or who I thought I was six months ago is now somebody completely different. I realize, ‘Wow, I really thought that I was so brave and so gracious this entire time and really I was just hiding.’”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!