Shea Moisture is under fire for its latest campaign after viewers felt the brand was turning its back on its roots in the black community.

The ad opens with a black woman who says she was mocked for her natural curls. It later transitions to a blonde woman saying she didn’t “know what to do” with her hair and a redheaded woman complaining about dyeing her locks. The message was for people to “break free from hair hate.”

SheaMoisture is CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/T4Dru1JgAq — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) April 24, 2017

The company, which was founded by Richelieu Dennis, who came to the U.S. from Liberia, has always focused on women of color. Some felt Shea Moisture was excluding its core customer base with its latest ad.



The cosmetics company later apologized in a Facebook post Monday, April 24. "Wow, okay — so guys, listen, we really f--ked this one up. Please know that our intention was not — and would never be — to disrespect our community, and as such, we are pulling this piece immediately because it does not represent what we intended to communicate,” the statement said. "You guys know that we have always stood for inclusion in beauty and have always fought for our community and given them credit for not just building our business but for shifting the beauty landscape."

The statement continued, “While this campaign included several different videos showing different ethnicities and hair types to demonstrate the breadth of each individual’s hair journey, we must absolutely ensure moving forward that our community is well-represented in each one so that the women who have led this movement never feel that their hair journey is minimized in any way."

See people’s social media reactions to the ad below:

Shea Moisture tell me how you're gonna run a "stop hair hate" ad, but not feature the type of hair that gets the most hate ? — Yadii In My Blood (@BlessedZvy) April 25, 2017

"I never liked my red hair, so I dyed it blonde. I use Shea Moisture now for no reason in particular, thanks for listening, drink Pepsi." — Writey McScriberson (@afroSHIRL) April 24, 2017

I too have used Shea Moisture products™ pic.twitter.com/jNiOlLrMdr — Are you obama black? (@shslpizza) April 24, 2017

To be clear, no one is mad Shea Moisture is opening their product up. Ppl mad b/c they no longer cater to the the audience that made them — Our Portsmouth (@PTownDenizen) April 24, 2017

shea moisture shouldn't have bothered w that ad. white girls are gonna see it, shrug, & proceed to buy pantene & garnier fruit knees — javie (@jyoungwhite) April 24, 2017

*continues using shea moisture cause y'all tripping* pic.twitter.com/0D43G23FkW — karlie flo$$. (@FUCCl) April 24, 2017

Seeing Shea Moisture make a campaign trying to expand their brand to white people by getting rid of their target audience is upsetting. — 🌹 (@LuvJaylen) April 24, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!