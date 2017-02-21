Aww. A heartwarming photo of a former shelter dog cuddling up to his new owner has gone viral.

The sweet photo shows pitt bull Russ appearing to hug his “new mom” Kayla Filoon after he was adopted from Philadelphia’s municipal animal shelter last month.

Her aunt Jamie Holt shared the moving image to Facebook on February 6, where it quickly connected with animal lovers. “And THIS right here people is why you should adopt!!!” wrote Holt. “My niece and her newly adopted ACCT [Animal Care and Control Team] Philly dog of less than 2 weeks. Talk about being grateful. There are just no words to truly describe the sweetness in this photo.”



The shelter also shared the snap, which shows the pitt bull wrapping his front legs around Kayla and resting his head on her shoulder, on its Facebook page, writing: “This is why we do what we do.” The post added: “This is Acct Alum Russ and his new mom, he was adopted 2 weeks ago from here. Do you think he’s happy?”

Kayla, a Temple University college student, told Today.com on February 8 that she first spotted Russ while volunteering as a dog walker at the shelter last month. The newly admitted stray was sick with kennel cough, an eye infection and itchy skin, but they connected right away, she said. “He would not stop cuddling with me,” said Kayla. “I fell in love.”

Now, in a loving new home, Russ’ health is on the mend, and he has barely left her side in the weeks since he found his “forever home,” she told Today.com. “He has not even been with me for two weeks yet, however the bond we have is incredible.”

