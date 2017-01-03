Kody and Meri Brown’s daughter Mariah told her parents that she's gay during the Sunday, January 1, episode of TLC’s Sister Wives. Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.

The 21-year-old gathered all five of her parents, including sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn, to tell them she identifies as a lesbian. “I’m gay,” Mariah, who is one of 18 children in the polygamist family, told the group.

The family supported the college student after she came out, and Kody summed up their feelings, saying, “We’re not happy Mariah’s gay; we’re happy Mariah knows herself."



TLC

Mariah, who is currently attending school in Utah, tweeted that she received an overwhelming amount of support on social media after Sunday’s episode aired. “Wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. Thank you thank you thank you thank you,” she wrote.



While the Brown family practices Mormon Fundamentalism and the religion does not approve of homosexuality, they revealed during a Huff Post Live interview in 2013 that they all approve of gay marriage. “All adults should be able to choose who they love and how they structure their family,” Robyn said.



Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



