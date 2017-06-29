This feud keeps getting crazier! Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor added fuel to the fire with another outrageous comment about Nickelback rocker Chad Kroeger. Learn more about their feud in the video above!

Taylor, 43, was asked about the squabble during a recent interview with Seattle’s KISW radio station on Tuesday, June 27 — and he dragged KFC into the war. “I don’t want to talk about that d--khead. Why do I give a s--t about what Chad Kroeger says?” he said. "Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I’m not wrong … I’ll still eat it, but I’m not gonna feel good about it."

The rockstars’ beef began when Kroeger, 42, told Metal Covenant on June 14 that Slipknot is a “gimmick” and that his rival band is “trying to be Nickelback.” He later referred to Slipknot as “Nickelback Lite."

Taylor clapped back on June 20, telling Arizona radio station 98 KUPD, “I don’t know what planet he’s from. Apparently Planet Kroeger.” He continued, “This is what I would say [to him]. You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude in Rock’ [while] wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude in Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”

He went on insult Kroeger by saying that he has “a face like a foot.” He added, “Dude, curl up with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”

Some bystanders couldn't get enough of the rock rivalry. “Times are rough right now in the USA, but at least we have this oddly entertaining Chad Kroger/ Corey Taylor feud,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “This is the gift that keeps on giving."

Others joked that they’re not happy with Taylor's fast food comparison. “Finger lickin good?! I refuse to believe Nickelback are anything like that,” one tweeter wrote. A second tweeted, “Coming from the band that is to rock what @fourloko is to alcohol."

