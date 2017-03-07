Pete Davidson took to social media on Monday, March 6, to reveal that he’s sober for the first time in almost a decade.



“Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” the Saturday Night Live star, 23, shared. “It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action ❤️.”



Mike Pont/WireImage

The funnyman previously revealed that he relied on weed to help ease his Crohn’s disease.



"I got Crohn's disease when I was 17 or 18, and I found that the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things… weed would be the only thing that would help me eat,” he told High Times in September 2016, explaining that "My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn't be able to eat, but then I'd smoke and I can eat and do my shows. I wouldn't be able to do SNL if I didn't smoke weed. I wouldn't be able to do anything really. Me performing not high has gone awful. It's awful for me because I don't feel well."



The comedian, who is one of the youngest actors to be cast on SNL, also previously discussed suffering from depression. During an October 2016 radio interview, Davidson credited Kid Cudi for saving him from committing suicide.

"I would've killed myself," he said while talking about the artist’s own stint in rehab. ”It's kind of comforting to know your hero goes through the same stuff you do."

