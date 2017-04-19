Sofia Vergara to Play Flamenco Dancer in Emoji Movie

Dancing queen! Sofia Vergara has been cast as the Flamenco Dancer Emoji in the new Emoji Movie, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday, April 18.

"Excited to be Flamenco Dancer in Emoji Movie," the Modern Family star, 44, captioned an image of herself posing beside the animated character.

While news that Hollywood is making a movie based on texting characters sparked something of a backlash from movie fans, a number of stars have signed up to lend their voices to the animated film, which follows the adventures of an emoji who has trouble emoting, played by T.J. Miller. Patrick Stewart will play the ever-popular Poop Emoji, while Maya Rudolph will play Smiling Emoji, James Corden will voice the High-Five Emoji, Anna Faris will play Jailbreak and Rob Riggle will voice the Ice Cream Cone, according to IMDb.com

The Emoji Movie, directed by Tony Leondis, is set to hit theaters on July 28.

