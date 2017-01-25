Real talk! Sofia Vergara opened up about her role as fast-talking, passionate mom Gloria on Modern Family in a new joint interview with husband Joe Manganiello published in HOLA! USA on Wednesday, January 25.



“What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” she responded when HOLA! USA asked about fans who criticize her Latina character as playing into stereotypes. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes … It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria. I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”



Vergara, 44, has been nominated for a Golden Globe four times for her role in the hit ABC series, but has yet to take home the prize. Not that she’s necessarily lacking in other departments, however. The actress told the publication that she jumped at the chance to give fans an inside look at her happy life with her husband of one year.



“We wanted to show our fans what they wanted to see,” she told the magazine of their lavish Palm Beach wedding in November 2015. “That’s why it’s so special for us to do this cover and that’s why I convinced Joe. Because this is a really special time for us in our relationship and we enjoy our privacy, but we have the best fans in the world and we know it makes them happy to see us happy and in love.”



Manganiello, 40, agreed, telling HOLA! that he knew soon after he and Vergara began dating that she was the one. “We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being ahead of our own,” he said. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”



Despite their instant connection, however, Vergara told the magazine that she was wary of bringing a man into the home she shared with son Manolo until after the 24-year-old left for college.

“Partly because I hadn’t found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son,” she said. “I wasn’t going to bring a man into my son’s home. I think that’s why I always wanted long-distance relationships, with men in other countries.”



Prior to marrying the Magic Mike star, Vergara was married to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares Manolo. The actress was also previously engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



