Solange took home the Centric Award at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25. The “Cranes in the Sky” songstress, who turned 31 on Saturday, thanked her family for their support.

Her big win came just weeks after sister, Beyonce, welcomed twins earlier this month.

“I wanna thank the universe for allowing this moment right here and my wonderful family and friends who have uplifted me,” Solange told the audience at the awards show.

The singer, who didn’t directly name Beyonce or the newborns in her speech, went on to thank her husband, Alan Ferguson, and her 12-year-old son with ex Daniel Smith, Daniel Julez Smith Jr.

Solange and Ferguson tied the knot in November 2014. During her speech, she acknowledged Ferguson for directing her “Cranes in the Sky” video and for giving her “an abundance of love and support.”

As previously reported, Solange visited Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, at L.A.'s Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after the twins were born.

Beyonce, a source told Us Weekly, is especially excited to coordinate her newborn son and daughter’s outfits.

“She’s loved shopping for the babies,” an insider told Us of Queen Bey, who regularly matches with 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. “Look for lots of matching outfits!”

