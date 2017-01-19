#Savage. Someone created a GoFundMe account to raise money for season 21 Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios’ nanny Raquel, and the reality star is not impressed. The 24-year-old whip cream fan revealed the page when she posted an Instagram saying her haters have gone too far on Wednesday, January 18.

“This is not a joke anymore someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves... Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family. Leave it alone already it's getting old. Grow up. #raquelisfree #celebnanny,” the blonde businesswoman wrote alongside a screenshot from the GoFundMe page.



The Bachelor contestant’s nanny has been featured on the current season, with Corinne explaining that Raquel’s duties include preparing bowls of cucumber slices and “cheese pasta.”



The page was started by a Mark Chandley from Beverly Hills, California, who called Corinne: “… An entitled brat who still employs her childhood nanny, Raquel, to do basic adult activities for her. … In her own words she said Raquel ‘cuts her cucumber slices, makes her bed every morning, and makes her vegetable slices for lunch.’ She even indicated that she doesn’t know how to make cheese pasta (macaroni and cheese?) or do her own laundry.”

Chandley claims that all the money donated will reach Raquel or be returned to donors if he can’t locate her.



“Raquel deserves better. We can only hope that she doesn’t already suffer from Stockholm Syndrome from living under Miss Oympios,” Chandley concluded.



As of Wednesday evening, the account has raised just $30 of the $100,000 goal. One person who donated a generous $10 to the fund wrote in the comments section: “I’m donating to free Raquel from the grips of Corrine, but more-so in the hopes that when she does become free, she starts a YouTube cooking series. First up: Cheese pasta. #FreeRaquel2K17.”

