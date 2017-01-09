Celebrating with some smooches! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas packed on the PDA at HBO’s 2017 Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 8.



The 20-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the “Cake by the Ocean” singer, 27, were spotted kissing during the star-studded event. The duo, who began dating late last year, made out in a corner by the covered pool at Beverly Hills’ Beverly Hilton hotel.



Later on in the evening, the pair — who held hands for the majority of the night — hung out with Turner’s GoT sister-costar Maisie Williams. The trio left ended up leaving HBO’s fete together.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Prior to the couple’s flirty date night at the Globes, the couple were photographed holding hands on Friday, January 6, after a morning workout session and just days after they made their relationship Instagram official. One night before, Jonas and Turner attended the CAA pre–Golden Globes party at West Hollywood hot spot Catch LA together. "They were joined at the hip," a partygoer told Us Weekly.



Splash News Online

The two stars first ignited romance rumors last fall, when they were seen hanging out at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, and then were spotted exiting a New York City hotel together on November 23. “Joe really likes her,” an insider told Us at the time.



“Joe likes it that Sophie is super independent,” another source told Us. “She will buy him drinks. He totally digs it!”



Prior to Turner, Jonas had several high-profile girlfriends, including Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Ashley Greene and Camilla Belle. The former boy bander most recently dated Gigi Hadid, who has since moved on with One Direction’s Zayn Malik.



Turner, meanwhile, has been previously linked to British guitarist James McVey, actor Tye Sheridan and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’s Thomas Mann.

