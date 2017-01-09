Hold up! Meryl Steep’s Hollywood peers and A-list friends were quick to come to her aid on Monday, January 9, after Donald Trump dissed her as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” following her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 74th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. (Watch the moment in the video above.)



As previously reported, the three-time Oscar winner, without uttering his name, took aim at Trump during her fiery speech, recalling when the PEOTUS mocked disabled New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, during a campaign rally last year. Trump then told the NYT on Monday that Streep is merely a “Hillary lover.” The controversial businessman also tweeted that Streep “attacked” him, is "over-rated" and that she’s a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”



George Takei was quick to defend Streep, tweeting in response to Trump’s choice of words: “What a small, small man. SAD!”

Judd Apatow added that Streep is “brave” to call out the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States.“We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump,” the Girls co-creator shared on Twitter.



Saturday Night Live's Rachel Dratch added: “Anyone who calls #Meryl 'overrated' is unfit to serve.”

A bevy of other celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, also took to social media to share that Streep, as Diane Kruger wrote on Instagram, is “the definition of class.”

The reality of our next prez tweeting about actors and reality shows ratings has turned this whole thing into a reality show. #growapair — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 9, 2017

At some point (in a week) you're gonna have to stop googling yourself and run the free world. sad https://t.co/81uIOD8JcL — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 9, 2017

The whole country's reaction when comedian @realDonaldTrump calls Meryl Streep an overrated actress pic.twitter.com/fgPtHeGOIE — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 9, 2017

I HAVE NEVER LOVED MERYL MORE. BRAVO. WELL SAID. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

The president elect is tweeting about reality stars and actors. Don't you have a JOB TO DO? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

Consent.

Taxes.

Audio recordings.

Factual information.

Spelling.

Having a conscience.

Our constitution.#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep tonight 🔥 thank you for defending us and "take your broken heart, make it into art" ❤️ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 9, 2017

How DARE Meryl exercise her right to free speech like that's a thing we are allowed to do here in Ameri- wait...hmm. #MerylStreep — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 9, 2017

Last night's #GoldenGlobes were inspiring. #MerylStreep you are made of gold. Thank you for your message last night. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 9, 2017

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep from last night. When u have a broken heart...turn it into art. You are astounding! #fangirl pic.twitter.com/gPmoprWLLg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

What a small, small man. SAD! https://t.co/xq3nV23YRC — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2017

We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

Anyone who calls #Meryl "overrated" is unfit to serve. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 9, 2017

It doesn't matter what Trump thinks of Meryl. What matters is he's ignoring American intelligence agencies, which is a threat to our... — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

...nat'l security, pushing a racist to be Attorney General & Congress sidestepping standard ethics reviews of cabinet members. FOCUS ON THAT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

Mic drop. My winning moment tonite... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

The definition of class A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:26am PST

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

Thank you #MerylStreep for reminding us of our caring, creativity, our humanity, and our duty to use them wisely and well. pic.twitter.com/CsAGmjJH4V — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) January 9, 2017



