Hold up! Meryl Steep’s Hollywood peers and A-list friends were quick to come to her aid on Monday, January 9, after Donald Trump dissed her as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” following her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 74th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. (Watch the moment in the video above.)

As previously reported, the three-time Oscar winner, without uttering his name, took aim at Trump during her fiery speech, recalling when the PEOTUS mocked disabled New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, during a campaign rally last year. Trump then told the NYT on Monday that Streep is merely a “Hillary lover.” The controversial businessman also tweeted that Streep “attacked” him, is "over-rated" and that she’s a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

George Takei was quick to defend Streep, tweeting in response to Trump’s choice of words: “What a small, small man. SAD!”

Judd Apatow added that Streep is “brave” to call out the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States.“We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump,” the Girls co-creator shared on Twitter.

Saturday Night Live's Rachel Dratch added: “Anyone who calls #Meryl 'overrated' is unfit to serve.”

A bevy of other celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, also took to social media to share that Streep, as Diane Kruger wrote on Instagram, is “the definition of class.”

Read more reactions below and watch the video above for a complete recap of all the major moments that went down at last night’s awards show:

Mic drop. My winning moment tonite...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

The definition of class

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on