Not half bad! Stephen Curry got in the front seat with James Corden for the late-night host's latest Carpool Karaoke segment on the Late Late Show. Watch the video above!

The NBA star, 29, was game to belt out any tune that was thrown at him, including "Love Is an Open Door" from Frozen and Moana's "How Far I'll Go."

Corden, 38, who has sung with Mariah Carey, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, admitted that he was nervous about the athlete's singing skills.

"I definitely can sing," Curry said.

"Well, I don't believe you," Corden replied. "I really only do it with singers. Look, everyone thinks that they can Carpool Karaoke. Everyone thinks they got what it takes. He's got to show me, he has to earn the right to do it. I made Adele audition for weeks."

Corden chose the Disney songs because of Curry's children. The Golden State Warriors point guard is the father of daughters Riley, 4, and Ryan, 20 months, with wife Ayesha. "What dad [doesn't like Moana]?" Curry asked.

Curry even added dance moves and wore his mouth guard during his memorable performance.



