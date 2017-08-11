Barb is ditching the mom jeans! The 2017 Emmy Awards are more than a month away, but Shannon Purser already has an idea on what she’ll wear on the red carpet.

“I have a couple of choices narrowed down, so I'm really excited. I love fashion and getting all dressed up,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event sponsored by H&M on Tuesday, August 8.

She added: “I think the image that I have right now is kind of classic and structured and maybe a little vampy. I think it'll be cool.”

Purser, 20, says that her style varies a lot. “I’m kind of a chameleon. One day I'll wanna be wearing leather and Dr.Martens and then the next I'll wanna be wearing a frilly, floral dress. I kind of just take little bits and pieces of what I like.”

The Riverdale actress was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the Netflix smash Stranger Things. The nomination was a surprise to many — including Purser.

“I mean it's totally unimaginable,” she told Us at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22. “I think about 12-year-old me who wanted to be an actress and then being nominated for an Emmy — I never would have dreamed of it. It's amazing.”

Although Purser’s time on the fantasy series was short-lived, producers have revealed that their will be justice for Barb.

The 69th annual Emmy Awards airs live on ABC on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.



