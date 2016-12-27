Ex-Survivor contestant Michael Skupin has been sentenced to one to four years in prison on child pornography charges, the Associated Press reports.

According to the AP, Skupin, 55, said he was "deeply sorry" during an appearance in court in Oakland County in Detroit on Tuesday, December 27. His maximum prison sentence is four years, and he will be eligible for parole after one year behind bars. (In November, he was found guilty on four of six counts of child pornography.)

Back in February, police found child porn on Skupin's laptop when they were searching his home because of a financial scheme he was involved in. In the investment case, Skupin was later ordered to pay $31,800 in restitution to investors and was placed on probation.

"I never, ever said who, what, when, where, why these pictures were on there or viewed, I just maintained that I didn’t do it. I wasn’t pointing the finger at anybody, there was hundreds of people that use these computers," Skupin said to the judge on Tuesday, according to CBS. "I have 11 children that I’m raising and four of them are at-home minors and four of them are in college. I have about $1,000 a month obligation toward child support and there’s so much fallout that would result in me going away. … I would just ask that in order to maintain the quality of my children’s lives, there isn’t anything that I wouldn’t do that you guys ask me to do. I just ask for the mercy of the court."

The software publisher is best known for appearing on season 2 of Survivor: The Australian Outback in 2001. He had to be airlifted off the island after he fell into a campfire and severely burned his hands. Despite the scary incident, he later returned to the CBS franchise in 2012's Survivor: Philippines.

