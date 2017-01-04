Dan Kay, a former contestant on Survivor: Gabon died suddenly on New Year’s Eve at just 40-years-old.

The Brookline, New Hampshire father-of-two, who starred on the show in 2008, passed away “unexpectedly” according to his obituary.



The show’s host, Jeff Probst, took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the grieving family.



“I just heard the very sad about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon,” he wrote. ‘The Survivor family sends our love to Dan’s family.”

Kay’s obituary credited him for his zest for life and passion for his family.

“He was known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and strong work ethic,” it read. “In his free time, he enjoyed running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church. Dan had a smile that could light up a room.”



It continued: “His desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure lead to his participation on the reality show, Survivor.”

The lawyer is survived by his two young children, his girlfriend and his mother.

“More than anything, Dan cherished the time he spent with his two young children, Reese Elizabeth Kay and Jackson "Jax" Russell-Reid Kay,” the obit said. “Those who knew Dan best, would agree he was a child at heart.”



Kay competed in the 17th season of the CBS reality show, that was eventually won by high school teacher Robert “Rob” Crowley in December 2008.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



