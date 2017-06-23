Sutton Foster: What's in My Bag?

Mike Pont/WireImage

.Sutton Foster is no-fuss. "I never have any makeup on me," the star of TV Land's Younger reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "I put on makeup for work, so in my real life, I'm a low-maintenance gal."

The 42-year-old actress, who is mom of Emily, 4 months (with husband Ted Griffin), spills her Marc Jacobs tote for Us.

Us Weekly Staff

Tight-Knit Family

"I've been crocheting for a while now, so I'm making Emily this beautiful light purple baby blanket. It adds to my old lady bag-ness!"

Quick Fix

"I have Starbucks Italian roast instant coffee because the coffee here on the Younger set isn't that good."

So in Tune

"I got Powerbeats headphones for Christmas. They seemed so DJ, but I'm in love with them."

Thinking Green

"I have water with me. I try to always use my Camelback water bottle to save plastic."

Flight Protection

"I travel with Neosporin. I put it under my nostrils so they don't get dry and prone to infection. I do that every time I travel."

Color Code

"I love to draw. I have colored pencils and a Clairefontaine journal. I also have pink and purple pens. I'm not super girly, but I love pink and purple everything!"

Younger season 4 premieres Wednesday, June 28, at 10 p.m on TV Land.

