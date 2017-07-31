Sweet Valley High's Brittany Daniel Is Married

Pop the champagne! Brittany Daniel is married. The Sweet Valley High star announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, July 30.

"My heart is exploding!" the 41-year-old wrote. "Yesterday was the best day of my life when I married my best friend @adamtouni."

Daniel and her husband, Adam Touni, said "I do" in L.A. on Saturday. They first revealed they were engaged in December 2016.

I said yes! My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni A post shared by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

"I said yes! My world just became brighter today," the actress captioned an Instagram pic of the two — and her new diamond rock — at the time. "#engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni."

Daniel celebrated her Bachelorette party last month.

We're all legit 2 Britt #bacheloretteparty #legit2britt #brittslegit #brixit #santabarbara @fivearrowsphotography @bluegabor A post shared by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

The star and her sister, Cynthia Daniel, are best known for playing Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, respectively, on Sweet Valley High for four seasons from 1994 to 1997. Cynthia is married to Good Will Hunting actor Cole Hauser. The couple have three children.



