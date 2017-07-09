It’s been a big week for this family. Tallulah Willis reflected on how far she has come since getting sober in an Instagram post on Friday, July 7, just days after her sisters celebrated their own milestones.

The post, which has garnered more than 7,500 “likes,” was accompanied by a throwback photo of a noticeably thinner Tallulah with a rolled cigarette in her mouth and a beer can in her hand.

“3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough,” the 23-year-old wrote.

The youngest child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — who are also parents of Scout and Rumer Willis — continued, “Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me."

"I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years," Talulah added."She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far.”

Older sister Rumer praised Tallulah in an Instagram post of her own, writing, “3 years clean and sober is a massive achievement! The woman I have seen you become in the last 3 years has me in awe of you. You inspire me everyday.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 28, added, “The way you have learned to love and accept all of the parts of yourself that you used to hide away is one of the most beautiful transformations I have had the honor to witness.”

Tallulah wasn’t the only Willis sister to celebrate her sobriety on Instagram this week. Scout, 25, shared a song she wrote called "Goodbye" on July 6, accompanied with a post that read, “Last month on June 17 marked one year of being full present with ma self, no filters, no chemical relaxation, no short cuts. I am meeting the best version of myself every day.”

I'm not always good at celebrating myself, and reallllllllly shy about doing it publicly, but honestly I am so fucking proud of myself for this one. Last month on June 17 marked one year of being fully present with ma self, no filters, no chemical relaxation, no short cuts. I am meetingthe best version of myself every day 🦑💗🦑💗 Here's a song I wrote about it last summer called goodbye 🌚 A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Rumer also honored her new-and-improved lifestyle with a post on July 1, stating, “Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”

I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself 😊 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

