Only positive vibes. Tamra Judge renewed her wedding vows with husband Eddie on Tuesday, August 8, just one day after her estranged daughter, Sidney, blasted her in a Facebook rant.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 49, shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram. "Celebrating love with all the hate that's going on. May God bless your life because it's not always easy. But God has a plan.. a big plan," she captioned one pic of herself and her beau.

In a second pic, she added: "What a beautiful evening. Feeling blessed."

Judge also gave a shout-out to some of her fellow Bravo costars. "I wanna say thank you to @shannonbeador @oclydia @rhoc_kellyddodd (you know what you did and you all rock)," she wrote. "#arubaido."

The couple said "I do" for the second time outside the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba. Judge wore a white strapless gown and kept her blonde tresses down for the beach wedding while Eddie coordinated in a white button-up shirt.

Despite the love, Judge is also dealing with some personal turmoil. Hours before the nuptials, 18-year-old Sidney lashed out at her famous mom on social media. Sidney claimed that she moved out of her mother's house because of the "living conditions" at Judge's home and not because she took her father Simon Barney's side following the exes' 2011 split.

"I actually chose my mothers side when my parents separated,” Sidney wrote. "This was due to the fact that my mother, the true parent alienator, would constantly talk negatively about my father in front of me and my siblings, putting us kids in the middle of my parents arguments. She even called us Simon or 'mini Simon' when we did something bad or told us that we were 'acting like your father.'" (Judge and Barney are also parents of son Spencer and daughter Sophia.)

Back in June, Judge reunited with Barney at Sidney's high school graduation. At the time, the three looked happy as they posed for photos together.



