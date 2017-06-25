Break out the champagne! Tara Lipinski married Todd Kapostasy in a romantic wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 24, according to multiple reports.

The former Olympic figure skater and Fox Sports producer tied the knot in front of family and friends including Lipinski’s BFF and fellow skater Johnny Weir in Charleston, South Carolina.

The pair, who got engaged in December 2015, documented the lead-up to their nuptials on Instagram.

On June 10, Kapostasy wished his bride a happy 35th birthday, sharing a sweet picture along with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the end of the line for me. 2 weeks and I get to spend the rest of my life with this one. Please please please god just get to June 24th before she changes her mind.”

A week earlier he wrote, “If you know me, you’re probably wondering why she’s agreed to marry me in 19 days. I’m a lot to handle but @taralipinksi loves me nonetheless.”

Lipinski, meanwhile, shared a video of her dancing with Weir on Friday, June 23, writing, “Twirling my way through rehearsal day!”

She also posted a photo with her groom at The Atlantic Room on Kiawah Island, writing, “Rehearsal dinner night!!! I marry this man tomorrow. I absolutely can’t wait. I’m so happy!!!!”

On Saturday morning, hours before she walked down the aisle, Lipinski —who competed at the 1998 Olympics is Nagano, Japan — shared a photo with her mom that showed her sitting on a flower-covered swing. “What a special morning,” she wrote. “My mom gave me the most beautiful gift. From the day I was born til the day I got married she wrote in a book about our journey together as mother and daughter. Holy tears!”

