Tara Reid is mourning the loss of her dad. The Tie the Knot actress penned a touching tribute to him in an Instagram post after his death on Friday, December 30.

"Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard," Reid, 41, captioned a photo of the two.

In the pic, the pair are smiling while giving each other a big hug. "My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world," she added. "I love you and will miss you so much daddy! #RIPDADDYREID."

Thomas operated a daycare center and previously worked on Wall Street in New York City. He is survived by his wife, Donna Reid, Tara and his three other children, son Tom and twins Colleen and Patrick.

Tara was raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, and began acting when a casting director reportedly spotted her at Paramus Park Mall in Paramus, New Jersey. She had a recurring role on Days of Our Lives in 1995 before hitting it big in the 1999 raunchy comedy American Pie. More recently, she has played April Wexler in the TV movie franchise Sharknado.



