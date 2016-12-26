Still a happy holiday. Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa shared Christmas photos with their kids, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 16 months, weeks after the Flip or Flop couple announced their split.

#Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry #Christmas from California! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

"We love our amazing kids so much!!” proud dad Tarek, 35, captioned a pic of himself holding both children in his arms. “Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from California!"

For her part, Christina joked that getting her two young kids to pose together for one photo was nearly impossible. “When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time... ❤🎄,” she captioned a side-by-side collage featuring a photo of herself and Taylor next to a pic with Brayden.



When you can't get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time... ❤🎄 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:53pm PST

However, the siblings had no trouble posing together in the mini Cadillac that Santa brought them. “They see me Rollin' they Hatin' 🚗,” Christina, quoting Chamillionaire’s 2005 hit “Ridin',” wrote alongside the adorable photo.

They see me Rollin' they Hatin' 🚗 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:17am PST

Prior to their Christmas celebrations, Christina and Tarek confirmed on December 12 that they had separated after seven years of marriage.



“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they told Us Weekly in a joint statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”



The “unfortunate understanding” the HGTV stars mention seems to be in reference to an incident that occurred back in May, when the Orange County Sheriff’s Department came to the couple’s home in response to a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.”



One of Christina’s friends told police she saw Tarek take a gun from his safe before walking out into the woods, but he claimed he was only carrying the weapon with him to protect himself from “mountain lions and rattlesnakes.”

Since calling it quits, the TV personalities have been seeing other people. According to TMZ, Christina has been dating the family contractor Gary Anderson, and Tarek had a short-lived fling with their former nanny Alyssa Logan.



