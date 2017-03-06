A little too close for comfort. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about his headline-making split from Christina El Moussa, and revealed he was a tad perturbed by his estranged wife’s relationship with their family contractor, Gary Anderson.

“Obviously, it bothered me” Tarek, 35, tells Us of his ex’s romance with Anderson. “But now I think, she can live her life. I’m in such a good place now that I don’t want anything to take me down.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on February 21, Christina called it quits with Anderson after less than a year of dating. "Christina is single, and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," El Moussa's rep Cassandra Zebisch told Us at the time. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."

Whether his former spouse is seeing someone else or not, Tarek, who feels “healthy” after beating battles with thyroid and testicular cancer over the past few years, tells Us that his main concern is taking care of his kids.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“I’m just going to keep moving and rebuilding my life and be the best dad,” the California resident — who shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months, with Christina — says. “I just have so much fun with my kids.”

As for his own love life, Tarek tells Us that he isn’t ready to settle down again anytime soon despite his month-long romance with his family’s former nanny, Alyssa Logan, last year.

“I’m not dating anyone specifically. To be honest, I think it will be a long, long time before I’m in a relationship,” he tells Us. “I just wouldn’t be prepared for anything serious right now. I can’t even imagine bringing someone around my kids.”

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Asked where he sees himself in 10 years, Tarek suggested that his TV days may be over by then, and said that he has a simple dream of spending as much time as possible with his children.

“[I’d like to be] coaching sports with my kids. That’s a dream of mine. I do coach my daughter’s soccer,” he tells Us. “I probably won’t be on TV anymore. I just want to be with my kids.”

When it comes to the future of his relationship with Christina, Tarek is looking forward to maintaining the peace for the sake of their family.

“I just want to be the best dad possible. We need to co-parent and get along and be friendly. We’ve been together for almost 11 years. I’d say we went through this process together. We started as kids. She was 22 and I was 24. I see the future is bright for both of us,” he says. “I wish her the best in whatever she ends up doing. I’m very excited to see where the world takes me.”

As previously reported, the pair — who have agreed to continue filming Flip or Flop together — called it quits last summer not long after Christina called 911 on her husband, who had left their $2 million Yorba Linda, California, home with a handgun in his backpack. Tarek eventually filed for divorce in January.



Flip or Flop airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!