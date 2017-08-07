Taylor Swift isn't shaking this off. The singer is expected to testify in a Denver federal courthouse against David Mueller, the former radio DJ she accused of groping her backstage in 2013, the Associated Press reports.

According to the outlet, Swift, 27, is expected to take the stand amid tightened security on an undisclosed date. Jury selection for the civil trial began on Monday, August 7, and the case is expected to last two weeks.

Former 98.5 KYGO radio host Mueller filed a lawsuit against the "Blank Space" singer, claiming he was falsely accused and that she should have contacted police rather than his bosses. Mueller, who was 51 at the time of the alleged incident and was subsequently fired from his job, is seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift is seeking $1 in her sexual assault countersuit and wants Mueller to serve "as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts," her lawsuit reads, via the AP.

Mueller worked at the country music station when he was assigned to attend the Grammy winner's concert at Denver's Pepsi Center in June 2013. After posing for a meet-and-greet photo with Swift and his girlfriend, Mueller was confronted by the singer's bodyguard, who claimed he had reached under her dress and grabbed her butt.



The morning show host denied the bodyguard's allegation before being escorted out of the arena. Swift did not go to the police, despite Mueller's request, because she wanted to keep the alleged incident "discreet and quiet and confidential," her attorney Douglas Baldridge argued in court, the AP reports.

Mueller's attorney Gabriel McFarland argues that another fan may have groped Swift and that his client may have been misidentified.

