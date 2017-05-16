Surprise! Taylor Swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, The Sun reports.

According to the UK publication, the “Shake It Off” singer, who has kept out of the spotlight for months, and Alwyn — who most recently wrapped filming alongside Swift’s pal Emma Stone in The Favourite — have been seeing each other for months.

Swift, 27, has allegedly been stepping out in London in disguises to keep things on the down-low and has even rented a London pad to be near her new beau, 26, who The Sun reports still lives with his parents.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” The Sun reports. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

As fans are well aware, Swift and Hiddleston called it quits in September 2016 after a whirlwind — and globe-trotting — three month-long relationship that kicked off at the 2016 Met Gala.

Coincidentally, Alwyn was also at the 2016 Met Gala. The actor attended with Garrett Hedlund and some speculate that is where the two first met.

Alwyn’s best known for his role in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Swift’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.

