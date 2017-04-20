Ed Sheeran wasn’t always so confident. The “Shape of You” singer’s best friend, Taylor Swift, penned a sweet essay about him for Time magazine’s "100 Most Influential People" feature, in which she recalled a story about Sheeran at a low moment.



“A few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting feeling defeated, Ed said to me, 'I’m never going to win a Grammy.’ 'Yes, you are,' I said. 'You’re going to sweep the whole thing one of these years,'” Swift wrote in the piece published on Thursday, April 20. “It was a few weeks later when he met me in a dance-shoe store in London, where I was picking out rehearsal outfits, and said, ‘You have to hear this.’ It was a song he’d just finished called 'Thinking Out Loud,' which went on to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016.”

Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images

The two-time Grammy winner, Swift noted, is “protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation.”

The pair’s friendship began when they first toured together in 2011 on her Speak Now tour. They reunited again in 2013 when Sheeran opened for her Red tour.

"I was on the most amazing f--king tour in the world. I was just living in a country that I didn't belong in, in a town [where] I didn't really know anyone," Sheeran told Rolling Stone last month while recalling the 2013 tour. "She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense. She's omnipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor."

