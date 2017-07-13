Taylor Swift Returns to Instagram to Support Selena Gomez

What friends are for! Taylor Swift returned to Instagram on Thursday, July 13, to support her friend Selena Gomez.

The “Shake It Off” singer, who has kept out of the spotlight over the last year, posted the cover art for Gomez’s new single “Fetish” with the caption: “Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

Swift last posted on Instagram in May to similarly support her pals HAIM and their latest release, “Want You Back.” Prior to that, she posted about Lorde’s new music in March.

After a dramatic year filled with breakups (Calvin Harris) and feuds (Kanye West and Kim Kardashian), Swift opted to take a break.

“She was trying to keep herself out of the media,” a source previously told Us of Swift, who has been busy working on her sixth studio album and enjoying time with her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

As previously reported, the “New Romantics” singer and British actor were first spotted together in May after quietly dating for months.

“Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” a source told The Sun at the time. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

The couple were last spotted in Nashville with Swift’s family in June.

