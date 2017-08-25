Taylor Swift sent a bouquet of flowers to Right Said Fred members Richard and Fred Fairbrass to thank them for cowriting her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

The British band shared two photos of the floral arrangement on Twitter on Friday, August 25, writing, "Thank you so much to @taylorswift13 & @jackantonoff - very kind!" The flowers came with a handwritten note from Swift, 27, and fellow cowriter Jack Antonoff: "Look what you made us do … we love you and can't wait for a chance to celebrate with you! Love, your cowriters, Taylor & Jack."

As many listeners immediately noticed, the throbbing chorus of "Look What You Made Me Do" interpolates Right Said Fred's 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy." The group received a songwriting credit on the 10-time Grammy winner's track, which was released on Friday, for their contribution.



"Her team reached out to our publisher about a week ago and, to be honest with you, we're really happy with it," Fred, 53, told Billboard. "The idea of her doing something with the track was really interesting, and initially they just told us that it was a very big star who wanted to use it, and then as the conversation went on, it became clear who it was."

Fred especially appreciated the affinity "Look What You Made Me Do" has for "I'm Too Sexy." He explained, "She's channeled a lot of that original cynicism, which I think is quite cool. Because of the way we delivered the [original] song ... we took our shirts off and acted like idiots, so we sold the song in a very different way. But I think she's done a very interesting thing. But I like the track, I like the darkness of it."



Swift will premiere the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which is the first single from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation, at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

