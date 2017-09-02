Patriot Pics / SBMF / BACKGRID

Here comes the brides…maid! Taylor Swift stepped out for the wedding of her longtime best friend Abigail Anderson on Saturday, September 2, in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.



The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer donned a long-flowing, burgundy bridesmaid dress while helping the bride to the ceremony as part of her wedding party. Swift kept her hair simple with loose curls and stuck to her signature red lipstick for the special occasion.

The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" songstress and Anderson, who married her photographer beau Matt Lucier, have known each other since they were young, and she was the subject of the singer’s track “Fifteen,” off her 2008 album Fearless. The emotional song chronicled their time in high school together, navigating teenage love.

“You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail / And soon enough you’re best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they’re so cool,” the former country crooner sings on the track. “We’ll be out of here as soon as we can/ And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind / And we both cried.”

Patriot Pics / SBMF / BACKGRID

Anderson posted photos from her bridal shower in early August in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sans Swift, but it’s possible she still attended and just opted not to take pictures.

My little lemon droppers 🍋#maids #rockchalk #jayhawk #goKU A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Swift has been part of a pal’s wedding. In February 2016, she served as maid of honor for her childhood friend Britany Mack at her Pennsylvania nuptials.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!