Hiss, hiss, bish! Taylor Swift posted yet another video of a snake on social media on Wednesday, August 23, ahead of the release of her new single.

The creepy 10-second clip, which is the third posted this week, gives fans a closer look at the creepy reptile. Its red eyes gaze into the camera as it opens its mouth, revealing long fangs. Like her previous videos, the 10-time Grammy winner, 27, did not caption the mysterious post.

The promo comes just two days before Swift is scheduled to drop the first single from her upcoming sixth album, as Us Weekly exclusively reported. "The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again," a source told Us. "Taylor is overhauling her image."



The song follows the pop vibe of the singer's acclaimed fifth album, 1989, but also "doesn't sound like anything she's done before," a second insider told Us. "It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."



The accompanying music video, which is also set to premiere later this week, matches that sound. "The video is definitely eye-catching," the second source added.



After winning her groping trial against former Denver radio DJ David Mueller, Swift blacked out her website and social media accounts, sparking speculation that she was preparing to release new music. She has posted short videos of the slithering snake every day since Monday, August 21, but has yet to confirm that new music is on the way.



