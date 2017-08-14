Taylor Swift’s trial has come to a close. The jury ruled in the favor of the superstar and ordered DJ David Mueller to pay her $1 on Monday, August 14.

The 27-year-old singer issued a statement to Us Weekly after winning the trial. "I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process,” the statement read. "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

After the verdict was read, the musician hugged her mom, Andrea, who was crying and wiping away tears, according to an Us Weekly courtroom reporter. Swift mouthed "thank you" to fans in the courtroom and took a deep breath.

The “Bad Blood" singer accused Mueller of groping her at a meet-and-greet in Denver in June 2013. Swift was seeking a symbolic dollar in her countersuit after the former 98.5 KYGO host sued her for damages, claiming he lost his job over the alleged incident.

The Grammy winner broke down and cried during closing arguments on Monday when Mueller’s attorney Gabe McFarland held up the meet-and-greet photo that was allegedly taken after the groping occurred. “Is that the face of someone who just had a strange man grab her butt?” McFarland said, according to an Us Weekly reporter in the courtroom. "That’s the face of someone who has taken a nice photograph.”

McFarland argued that Swift accused the wrong man. “I don’t know what kind of person grabs women for that matter, but it’s not that guy,” he told the court. “It’s not the guy who has spent 20 years in radio and loves his career and profession.”

The “Shake It Off” songstress previously took the stand on Thursday, August 10. “It was a definite grab — a very long grab. He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek as I moved away from him. I was visibly uncomfortable,” she said. “After this happened it was like a light switched off my personality.”

Mueller had testified that he touched Swift’s rib, not her butt, but the global superstar refuted this in her testimony. “He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass,” she said.

The radio DJ was seeking $3 million in damages from Swift in his original lawsuit. The suit was dismissed on August 11 after a judge ruled that he can’t prove Swift got him fired from his job.

