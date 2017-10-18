She’s got more bad blood. Taylor Swift took aim at foes Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry in her August diss track “Look What You Made Me Do,” and in the new issue of Us Weekly, a Swift source says she’ll dish more dirt on her upcoming sixth studio album.

On Reputation — due to be released November 10 — the 10-time Grammy winner “chronicles her feuds” with West, Kardashian, Perry and former boyfriend Calvin Harris, says the Swift source.

“It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically,” explains the Swift source, “but also obvious.” (Another insider dubs her lyrics “totally on point.”)

And though the 27-year-old is known for writing about her love life (see: Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas), she’s not immortalizing boyfriend of less than a year Joe Alwyn in verse just yet. Though one Swift friend says the singer is “very much in love” with the London-born Mary Queen of Scots actor, 26, she wrote a lot of the album before they started dating, explains the original source. So, notes the source, “I believe there is only one song with a reference to him.”



But one thing remains standard for the decorated musician. With what the insider calls “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” Swift is looking to impress. Says the insider, “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys.”



