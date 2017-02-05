For one night only! Taylor Swift delivered a jam-packed 16-song set at a DirecTV pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston on Saturday, February 4, in what she said may be her only show of 2017.



The 27-year-old stunner rocked a black Versace lace dress and Stuart Weitzman booties for her big return to the stage, which marked her first major performance since her globe-trotting 1989 tour back in 2014 (with a few awards shows sprinkled in between!). “You have come from all over the world — possibly to see football, but would it be all right with you if we played some music first?” she asked the crowd to jump-start the night.



"The bravest thing I ever did was... run." Performing Better Man tonight for the first time, sending so much love and gratitude to @littlebigtown ❤ @gettyentertainment A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:03am PST

Swift performed her current hit, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” sans duet partner Zayn Malik, as well as “Better Man,” both for the first time ever live. “I don’t want you to think Zayn is going to come out, because he’s definitely not,” the pop superstar said as she introduced her Fifty Shades Darker hit, according to Billboard.



“I saw a lot of phones go up in the air,” she continued. “The only one you have here is me, I’m so sorry.” (Late last week, Swift shared a clip of herself rehearsing a stripped-down version of the sultry single.)

The singer performed other popular songs from her repertoire, too, including her 2008 hits “Love Story” and “You Belong to Me,” as well as “22,” “Style” and 1989 bonus track “New Romantics.” For “Better Man,” she brought up country band Little Big Town (whom she co-penned the track for), telling the audience, “I never really knew what it would feel like to hear my song on the radio and have someone else singing it. Turns out, it feels awesome.”



John Shearer/Getty Images

At end of the night, Swift got candid with her fans, admitting that it might have been her only show for the year. “I have to be really honest with you about something: As far as I know, I’m doing one show in 2017. And as far as I know, this is that one show,” she said as the audience cheered. “So what I'm trying to tell you is, by coming here tonight, you're essentially attending 100 percent of my tour dates for the year, so thank you! You're the crowd in my most recent daydreams, when I'm thinking about being onstage, so I was wondering: If you don't feel like dancing for yourself or screaming for yourself, you don't feel in the mood or whatever, you're like stressed out, would you do it for me tonight?"



