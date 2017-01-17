Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer Credit: INFPhoto.com

His turn to talk. Teen Mom 2’s Jeremy Calvert took to Instagram Monday, January 16, to slam his ex-wife, Leah Messer, and MTV for faking scenes on the hit reality series.



As fans saw on the Monday night episode of TM2, Calvert seemingly took his and Messer’s 3-year-old daughter, Adalynn, on a trip to Ohio without warning, and failed to answer his former spouse’s multiple phone calls.



“So, to clarify tonight’s episode about me leaving West Virginia and not informing Leah on my travels..” he captioned a video clip of himself elaborating on the situation. “I texted her at 6:42pm and did not get a text message back until 9:38 pm when I was already in Ohio.”

The pipeline engineer’s decision to take Adalynn came after Messer’s town of Elkview, West Virginia, suffered a devastating flood. While the 16 & Pregnant alum’s family was fine, Calvert’s family home was severely damaged. The young dad — who had been working in South Dakota — had returned home to help his parents in the wake of the flood.

“We’re supposed to get another flash-flood warning, and she’s in another city and I know nothing!” Messer — who finalized her divorce from Calvert in 2015 — shouted. As it appeared on the show, she had previously asked him for better communication. The TV personality claimed that Calvert “lied his way out” of the conversation about why he was being so difficult to reach while he had their child in another state.



Despite Messer’s accusations, Calvert told his followers that there is another side of the story viewers didn’t get to see.

“I am not waiting around 3 hours for my ex-wife to respond to me and say yes you can take our child to Ohio or not during a disaster. We didn’t have no water, electricity and everything was flooded, debris everywhere,” he said in his video. “So, no, I was trying to spend some quality time with my daughter while I had a chance to be home from South Dakota even though it was a complete nightmare trip and everybody lost everything. So, I tried my best to communicate. I can’t help if somebody don’t answer their phone, read text messages or whatever situation may be on that behalf. I can only do what I can do.”



In a subsequent Instagram video, Calvert said that MTV’s editing did not match up with what actually happened. “The phone conversations you all saw tonight, were took a week later when I was already back in West Virginia, packing my clothes, getting ready to go back to work in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” he said. "Therefore MTV, all they want to do is stir the pot and cause more drama that was unnecessary. Because we had already hashed out the issues, but they wanted to bring it back up so they have some good drama for TV for you all to watch and get your own opinions about and get the ratings through the roof. So there you go on that bunch of bulls--t.”



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

