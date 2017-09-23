It’s official! Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.



The MTV personality, 25, and her love tied the knot at their home in North Carolina on Saturday, September 23.

Evans could be seen smiling in a fitted lace dress with a long train as she walked down the aisle with her husband in a Snapchat video posted online.



The couple, who welcomed 9-month-old daughter Ensley in January, first began dating in September 2015. The twosome went on to announce their engagement via Instagram in February (which was also documented on an episode of Teen Mom 2).

“We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," the TV personality captioned a pic of herself showing off her sparkling engagement ring.

And since sharing their happy news, the pair have been preparing for their life together. “I’m [looking forward] to definitely just getting my future started,” Evans told Us in August.

The author, whose memoir Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom was released earlier this year, shared exclusive details about her wedding, revealing that the couple wanted it to be “laid-back” with a “rustic Southern theme.” She added that her dress was “slim-fitting” and had a “modern” aesthetic. The star shared an Instagram snap while trying on wedding dresses in July.

While the couple are planning to have an intimate reception, it was revealed that Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, would not be in attendance. The mother-daughter duo’s turbulent relationship has played out on the MTV reality series for years as the pair fought over custody of Jenelle’s seven-year-old son, Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lews.

“I know she is and she … makes side comments here and there saying, 'Well, you're not inviting me to your wedding, so I don't even want to talk about it.' And I'm like, 'I'm not trying to hurt your feelings, I'm just telling you this is what I need to do to get ready,’”Jenelle told Us.“I can't forgive someone that's just not going to give me back my son, so, and it's still going on. It hasn't been resolved. And if I had custody of him now maybe I would have invited her, but I'm not at the moment.”

In Jenelle’s memoir, the star admits to signing over custody of Jace to Barbara in 2010 when CPS threatened to place him in foster care.

“I felt like a frightened animal backed into a corner,” she wrote in the memoir. “I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to give over custody of my son, but I didn’t want to risk losing him forever to a strange family.”

Despite the challenges with Jenelle’s mother, the engaged pair are focused on the positive aspects of their life. “We have a lot of projects that are coming up and we’re working on them as a team, just like we have been, but this time together as a family,” she explained to Us at the time. “So it will be great. We’re looking into house renovations, buying and flipping. I have a cosmetics line that’s about to come out and he’s helping me with that, just a lot of the business aspect behind it.”

And while to twosome are busy juggling their hectic schedules, they always make their relationship a priority. “We stay busy, but I think that’s it,” she explained. “You stay busy and if you stay busy there’s nothing really to argue about.”

Just weeks before exchanging their vows, the reality star penned a sweet tribute to Eason on Instagram in September.

"You know they're gonna say we're bad for each other, but we ain't good for anyone else. 💋 I love you so much, despite what anyone else thinks. I'm happy, the kids are happy, and you make us this way. That's all that matters. Can't wait to be your wife soon! ⛪️🥂🎉 #EvansToEason” she captioned the pic of the duo walking along the shore at the time.

Janelle, who was previously married to Courtland Rogers from 2012-2014, is also mom of son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason is also the father of a daughter, Maryssa, and son Kaden from a previous relationship.

