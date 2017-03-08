RIP! Teresa Giudice said goodbye to her beloved mom, Antonia Gorga, on Tuesday, March 7 and shared an emotional video on Instagram from the funeral.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sadly lost her mother on March 3, but ensured she had a touching send off.

Set to the tune of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” the slow motion video captured guests dressed in black, sending white balloons into the sky.

Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy ❤🙏🏻 I Love You ❤ #loveforamom💕 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

“Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my mommy,” Teresa wrote. “I Love You #loveforamom.”

As Us Weekly previously reported Antonia died at the age of 66, and her daughter was “inconsolable.”

She took to social media the day after her death to remember her late mom and to thank fans, friends and family for their support.

Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

"Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time," the 44-year-old captioned a collage of six photos of the family matriarch. "My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever."

Oh mommy, my heart is completely broken, you taught me so much about life, love and motherhood. This is a pain I've never felt before and goes so deep. I hope you know how deeply you were loved and how very badly you'll be missed. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

The Turning Tables author posted several more posts in memory of her mom. Their close relationship was often documented on RHONJ.

