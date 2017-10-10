Terry Crews Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted by Male Hollywood Executive

Terry Crews claimed that he was sexually assaulted at a star-studded event in 2016.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to me,” the Everybody Hates Chris alum, 49, said in a slew of tweets on Tuesday, October 10. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ My wife saw everything n we looked at hime like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

The White Chicks star explained that while he wanted to speak out about the alleged incident at the time, he feared how he would be perceived. “I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. ‘240 lbs. Black stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left,” Crews continued. “That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized — par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence.”

Crews then expressed his support for women who have experienced similar situations. “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” he said. “Who’s going 2 believe you? (few) What r the repercussions? (many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R u prepared 2b ostracized? (No). I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to take advantage of that. He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength.”

Added The Expendables star: “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8, amid allegations of sexual harassment in a detailed report published by The New York Times on Thursday, October 5.



Numerous actresses, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have since come forward accusing the producer of sexual harassment, which he shot down in a statement published by The New Yorker on Tuesday, October 10.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. My Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, told the publication. “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on there record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listening to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be giving a second chance.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.