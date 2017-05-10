The Amazing Race’s Logan Bauer and Sara Fowler Are Dating!

Sara Fowler didn’t win a million dollars on The Amazing Race, but the L.A.-based luxury real estate agent did score something more valuable. Two months after filming wrapped on the round-the-world competition, she and fellow contestant Logan Bauer connected during an October cast reunion.



It's funny how letting go of it all can put the whole world in your hands. Cheers darlin' and happy Valentine's Day 💘 A post shared by Logan Bauer (@loganbauer) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:28am PST

The 27-year-olds — who weren’t partnered in the CBS reality show — had flirted during filming. “We were focused on the race, but definitely attracted to one another,” Fowler tells Us Weekly. So when their fellow cast members planned a camping trip to Joshua Tree National Park, they decided to make the 130-mile journey from L.A. to the southeastern California site together.



Some presents you give, but some you keep A post shared by Logan Bauer (@loganbauer) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

“It was only supposed to take three hours and we ended up sitting in traffic for seven,” says Baltimore native Fowler. “That’s kind of where things started to evolve.”

A November cast get-together in Chicago solidified the romance. “We hadn’t seen each other for a month and we didn’t skip a beat almost,” says Bauer, “which told us both there was something special there.” Adds Fowler, “We were both just blown away. It was surreal.”



Merry Christmas A post shared by Logan Bauer (@loganbauer) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:44am PST

By December the pair were inseparable. After a vacation in the Virgin Islands, where Fowler once lived, they traveled to Georgia to spend the holidays with Bauer’s family. “We kind of blindsided them!” he jokes.



Even if I don't end up winning the $1 million (🤐) I got the best prize of all @loganbauer ❤️ A post shared by Sara Fowler (@sarafowler_) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

And the long-distance pair (he’s in Georgia; she’s in L.A.) envision many shared holidays in their future. “I think this is the first time both of us have been able to recognize the same exact wants and needs in another person and be able to actually deliver on those things,” says Bauer, who works in medical device sales. “We’re very willing to do anything for the other person.”



Our family is growing... and my heart may explode 💕! A post shared by Sara Fowler (@sarafowler_) on May 1, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

With their strong foundation the travel-loving couple — who recently got a dog they named Philomeena, a tribute to show host Phil Keoghan — expect to go the distance. Hints Bauer, “I think the next few logical steps are, without question, going to happen very soon.”



