Finally ready to get down on one knee. Former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis is ready to propose to his TV-host girlfriend, Osmariel Villalobos, multiple sources tells Us Weekly.

While Galavis, 35, still has to finalize the details of the proposal, he’s already picked out the ring, a source tells Us. “She’ll definitely say yes,” the source says. "They spend all their time together, and she gets along amazingly with his [8-year-old] daughter [Camila]. All of Juan’s family and friends love her. They have talked about marriage and both know it’s what they want.”



The ex-soccer star and the Venezuelan beauty queen, 28, have been dating since last summer, and they’re “perfect” for each other, the insider adds. "She’s beautiful, she’s into sports like he is and they both love dancing. Osmariel is very tight with family.” Another source echoes that they’re “crazy” about each other and “close to getting engaged.” The source says, “They have that shared understanding and bond, being from a similar culture."

Dato: Mi SHORT es Hurley... 😂😂😂 #Repost @osmariel Un nuevo día para nosotros en un lugar muy especial 🌴🌊🌞 @juanpagalavis ❤👫 Dato: mi braga es de @agaci_venezuela 🙆 A post shared by Juan Pablo Galavis (@juanpagalavis) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:24pm PST

Galavis, who was born in the U.S. but raised in Venezuela, frequently posts photos with his lady love on Instagram. Last month, he shared a snap of Villalobos on his back. “THANKS for being the woman I ALWAYS dreamed of having NEXT to me… I LOVE you…” he wrote. In another pic, the duo wear matching plaid shirts and swing Camila (whom Galavis shares with ex Carla Rodriguez) into the air. “My BABES,” he captioned it.

My BABES... / Mis AMORES... 👩🏻👧🏼 A post shared by Juan Pablo Galavis (@juanpagalavis) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

The former reality star infamously gave his final rose to Nikki Ferrell on season 18 of the ABC dating show in 2014, but didn’t pop the question. “I’m not going to give it to you,” he said of the Neil Lane sparkler he had picked out. “I’m not 100 percent sure I want to propose to you. But at the same time I’m 100 percent sure that I don’t want to let you go. I like you a lot. A lot.” He later declined to say “I love you” in an awkward appearance on After the Final Rose. After seven months of dating, the pair split in October 2014. Ferrell went on to wed Tyler Vanloo in October 2016, at a celebration attended by former Bachelorette (and Galavis critic) Andi Dorfman.



