Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and his on-off girlfriend, Haley Rowe, have split once again, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

"Haley and Drew had broken up last year but got back together. Haley posted plenty [of pictures of them together] over the summer on Instagram," one insider tells Us. "But now Haley has moved out."

A rep for The Chainsmokers had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

The DJ, 27, and the Instagram star, 26, first began dating in early 2016 and separated that September, according to his groupmate Alex Pall. "I still have the same girlfriend [Tori Woodward] but Drew actually just broke up with his girlfriend, like, two days ago," Pall, 32, said during an interview on the Australian podcast Mike E & Emma at the time.

"I know his girlfriend. I know her really well and she's awesome and I know he really loves her," Pall continued. "Things are so hectic right now and ... I think he felt really guilty about the fact that we're always away and we're doing crazy things. There's certain opportunities and situations that are going to be coming up that are going to put a strain on his relationship and I think he wanted to feel guilt-free in the stuff he was doing. ... It was like, 'I need to focus on me and do what I'm doing right now. Hopefully they'll get back together."



After deciding to give their relationship another chance, Taggart and Rowe attended several events together, including the Billboard Music Awards in May and the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The Chainsmokers are best known for their hit EDM singles "#Selfie," "Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down," the latter of which took home the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in February.

